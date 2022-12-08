Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQX. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.29.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Director Lenard Boggio bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

