Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 131,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,544,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,342,000 after purchasing an additional 426,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 209,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.