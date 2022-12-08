ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 715.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $44.93 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $62.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56.

