Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,918,000 after purchasing an additional 937,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.0% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,047,000 after purchasing an additional 575,666 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AQUA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

