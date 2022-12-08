Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 921,209 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $42,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 247,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 116,748 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $646,378. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

