Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance
Shares of LON FAR opened at GBX 15.17 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 35.38 ($0.43). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.75. The stock has a market cap of £68.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36.
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
Featured Articles
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.