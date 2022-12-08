Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON FAR opened at GBX 15.17 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 35.38 ($0.43). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.75. The stock has a market cap of £68.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36.

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

