First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stake Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in First American Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First American Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in First American Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 79,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in First American Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 111,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

