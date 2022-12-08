First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 424.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA opened at $785.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $822.18 and a 200-day moving average of $770.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.