First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,933 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,995 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $126,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 546,230 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 367,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 302,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AG opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.96. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

