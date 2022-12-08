First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,981 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

