Fmr LLC Acquires 188,160 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,160 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $40,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,100,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,788,000 after acquiring an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.10%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

