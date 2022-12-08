Fmr LLC Acquires 3,136 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $44,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 402,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 293,890 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.