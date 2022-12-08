Fmr LLC Acquires 38,337 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $46,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

OGN opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

