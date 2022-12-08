Fmr LLC Acquires 5,008 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $40,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 5,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $197.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.73.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

