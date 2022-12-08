Fmr LLC Acquires 97,793 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,338,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97,793 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $44,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $31.03 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.