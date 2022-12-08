Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219,598 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cadre worth $45,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cadre by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $864.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s payout ratio is 400.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDRE. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadre to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

