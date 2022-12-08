Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,695 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $41,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 167,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 163,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $2,176,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.