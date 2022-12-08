Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $39,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

FMX opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $84.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

