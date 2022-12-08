Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Alector worth $47,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 99.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Alector by 199.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alector by 37.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALEC. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

ALEC stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.94. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 102.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

