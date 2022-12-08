Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $45,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,029,000 after purchasing an additional 671,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,367,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 226,253 shares during the period.

ATRA stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $133,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

