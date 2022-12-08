Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,829 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $42,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $23,770,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 610,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,576,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $106.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,388. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

