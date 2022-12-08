Fmr LLC Buys 277,301 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,301 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $45,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 80,161 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 163,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Newmark Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NMRK stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $664.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.05 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.