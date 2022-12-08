Fmr LLC Buys 457,779 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,779 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $42,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

