Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,727,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,788 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $46,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 302,352 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

