Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206,671 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $45,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 1,157.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.07%.

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

