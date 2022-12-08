Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,920 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $46,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Royal Gold by 40.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

