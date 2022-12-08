Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,407 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $39,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,726,000 after purchasing an additional 215,014 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

CAG opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.