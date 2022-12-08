Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 482,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,203 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $45,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 174.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 320,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 46.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.