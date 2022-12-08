Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,707 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $40,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Barclays lowered Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.