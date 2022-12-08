Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 385,825 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $43,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on R shares. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $97.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

