Fmr LLC Grows Stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,771,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $42,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth $89,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth $74,934,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 159,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.67.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). TPG had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

