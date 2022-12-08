Fmr LLC Has $40.04 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 751,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562,861 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $40,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 37.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 47.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 148.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MLI opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

