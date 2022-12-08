Fmr LLC Has $42.06 Million Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Fmr LLC grew its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718,775 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $42,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProPetro by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.41. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.