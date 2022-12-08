Fmr LLC Has $42.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 478,832 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cutera worth $42,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 1,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUTR. Stephens began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

