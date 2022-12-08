Fmr LLC Has $43.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,761 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $43,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.