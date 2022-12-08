Fmr LLC Has $43.74 Million Stock Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,496,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168,126 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $43,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 3,948.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 363,458 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Trading Up 0.8 %

XM opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.