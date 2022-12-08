Fmr LLC Has $45.37 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,680,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,057,438 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $45,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $30.39 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

