Fmr LLC Has $46.21 Million Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758,075 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $46,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $195,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $229,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

IMAX Trading Down 2.5 %

IMAX stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.