Fmr LLC Has $47.36 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,758 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $47,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Timken by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

