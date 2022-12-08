Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $41,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Qualys by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

