Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $44,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Relx by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Relx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Relx by 13.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Relx by 132.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.83) to GBX 2,000 ($24.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.20) to GBX 2,828 ($34.48) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.31) to GBX 2,785 ($33.96) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.29) to GBX 2,770 ($33.78) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

