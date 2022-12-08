Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319,824 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Quanterix worth $42,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 56.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.4% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 639,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 89.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

