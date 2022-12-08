Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 909,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 431,744 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $47,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

