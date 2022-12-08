Fmr LLC Makes New $43.35 Million Investment in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 990,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $11,002,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $25,222,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $46.83 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

