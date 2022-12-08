Fmr LLC Purchases 10,712 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $43,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 374,567 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in Energizer by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 796,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 324,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energizer by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -36.81%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

