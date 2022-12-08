Fmr LLC Purchases 132,694 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,694 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $41,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $93,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 209.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,608,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,335,000 after acquiring an additional 318,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 64,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

