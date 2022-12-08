Fmr LLC Purchases 2,019,396 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019,396 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.21% of Scholar Rock worth $40,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 33,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $238,816.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,784,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,751,555.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

