Fmr LLC Purchases 21,389 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $46,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $443,454.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $443,454.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $196,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHN. TheStreet lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 4.84%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

