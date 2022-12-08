Fmr LLC Purchases 2,499,168 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 598.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,499,168 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $42,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

