Fmr LLC Purchases 6,407 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart worth $42,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $464.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $127.05.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

